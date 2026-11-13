The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office has opened a criminal investigation into the collapse of a three-story building in the Flatbush neighborhood of New York, United States, which killed eight people and injured at least 18 others. The building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue collapsed into an excavation pit at a neighboring construction site on Wednesday afternoon, The Independent reports.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said his office, together with the New York City Department of Buildings and law enforcement, is determining whether criminal actions may have contributed to the tragedy. The cause of the collapse has not yet been established. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that the dead included two children and two construction workers.

Inspection of related sites

According to Mamdani, five principal entities connected to this construction site are associated with about 100 other construction sites in the city. The Department of Buildings is also inspecting those sites. The mayor said the investigation would cover both the construction project and the building that collapsed.

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The search-and-rescue operation involving hundreds of rescuers, drones and search dogs continued until shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday despite the rain. According to the mayor, the first emergency services arrived at the scene within a minute of the collapse. A man said rescuers pulled his wife, who is six months pregnant, from beneath the rubble.

Previous violations and complaint

Workers at the neighboring site at 2625 Bedford Avenue had permits for foundation work and excavation. In March 2026, a stop-work order was issued there after a one-story structure was demolished without proper protection. In April, a summons was issued for continuing demolition despite the order; in May, the ban was lifted after the violations were corrected.

A pre-construction survey obtained by USA Today described the building’s northern facade as being in poor condition and having visible cracks. Several hours after the collapse, the city’s 311 service received a complaint requesting an inspection into whether excavation work near the neighboring foundation, soil conditions or groundwater could have contributed to the destruction. Two law enforcement sources told The New York Times that the complaint would be included in the investigation.

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