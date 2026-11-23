Options trading in shares of artificial intelligence company Anthropic began in New York, United States, on November 23. About 160,000 options contracts were sold in the first hour, and by noon Eastern Time in the United States, the figure had risen to about 270,000, Channel NewsAsia reports.

An active but balanced start

According to options analytics service Mercury Alerts, Anthropic entered the top 25 most actively traded positions in the options market that day. Mercury Alerts founder Harmit Goindi said the initial trading was active but balanced: call and put options traded at a ratio of about one to one, while the number of buyers and sellers was close.

Options give investors a relatively inexpensive way to gain exposure to a company’s shares. They are also used to hedge risks or speculate on changes in the value of securities.

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Expectations of volatility

Mercury Alerts estimated that if the pace of trading had continued, daily volume could have reached 550,000 contracts. This is a significant figure, but lower than the record 1.8 million contracts traded during the launch of SpaceX options in June.

Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick said that at the start of Anthropic trading, there was no speculation in options with far-out strike prices, which had been characteristic of the first days of SpaceX trading. According to him, this may be explained by the absence for Anthropic of the so-called Musk factor, which draws investors’ attention to companies associated with him.

At the same time, options prices indicated traders’ expectations of daily fluctuations in Anthropic shares of about 6%. During trading, the company’s shares fell by 1.5% to $87.55.

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