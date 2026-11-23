In New York, US, Mohammad Daoud al-Saadi, whom the Jerusalem Post calls a commander of the Kataib Hezbollah group, declared loyalty to Iran’s leadership during a court hearing, denied all charges against him and rejected his court-appointed defense attorney.

Statements during the hearing

According to the outlet, al-Saadi holds Iranian and Iraqi citizenship. After a two-hour hearing on Thursday, he was removed from the courtroom while shouting in Arabic.

As reported by The Telegraph, during the hearing he declared loyalty to Iran and Supreme Leader Khamenei and also described himself as part of Qassem Soleimani’s army. CNN reported that the defendant did not accept the court-appointed lawyer and demanded that his family hire a defense attorney for him.

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Responding to questions about the charges, al-Saadi said that he considers himself innocent and stated that he is in a state of war.

Charges over attempted attacks

In May, al-Saadi was charged with eight counts related to attempted terrorist attacks against Jewish targets in various countries around the world. He was later also accused of planning an attack on a Royal Air Force base in Fairford, Britain, while already in US custody.

During the hearing, al-Saadi also stated that he had previously dealt with courts, called himself an important statesman in his country and a specialist in history. In addition, he claimed that he had pursued the FBI and Mossad for 12 years and filed lawsuits against them in Iranian and Iraqi courts.

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