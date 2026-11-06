Researchers recorded recurring short-term peaks in airborne chemical concentrations at five New York nail salons. Such fluctuations may remain unnoticed in assessments based only on average values over an entire work shift, News-Medical reports, citing a study published in the journal Risk Analysis.

Measurements over a week

Scientists monitored air quality in the salons every minute for one week. The work was led by occupational and industrial hygiene specialist A. Michael Ierardi of the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy. The observations combined continuous monitoring using a photoionization detector with sampling through thermal desorption tubes, which make it possible to identify individual chemicals.

The substances most frequently detected in the air were ethyl acetate, acetone, n-butyl acetate and methyl acetate — rapidly evaporating solvents used, among other things, in nail polishes and polish removers. Their levels were generally higher than those of xylenes, methyl methacrylate, benzene and ethyl methacrylate. Methacrylates are associated with materials for artificial nails.

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Assessment of potential risks

Benzene was detected in salon air at low concentrations. At the same time, the estimated lifetime cancer risk under some exposure scenarios exceeded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency benchmark of one case per million in several salons. Estimates of non-cancer risks generally did not exceed the corresponding benchmark, but the upper limit of the calculations was higher than it in the salon with the highest recorded concentrations of volatile organic compounds.

The authors noted that occupational exposure limits are usually designed for healthy, non-pregnant adult men working a standard eight-hour shift. In their view, this may insufficiently account for the needs of workers of reproductive age, who make up a significant share of nail salon staff. The study did not assess workers’ symptoms or establish the sources of each individual concentration peak, but its findings support using peak-value indicators alongside shift-average measures.

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