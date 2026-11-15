A rally was held in Niigata, Japan, ahead of the 49th anniversary of Megumi Yokota’s abduction to North Korea. About 700 participants called for stepped-up efforts to bring her home as soon as possible, The Japan Times reports.

Abduction of a schoolgirl

Megumi Yokota was abducted on November 15, 1977, in Niigata, the administrative center of the prefecture of the same name. She was 13 years old at the time and attended junior high school.

The woman’s mother, 90-year-old Sakie Yokota, addressed the participants online. She said she continues to make efforts and pray for a reunion with her daughter while her health allows.

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Call for negotiations with North Korea

Megumi’s younger brother, 58-year-old Takuya Yokota, who heads the Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea, said that in his memory his sister remains 13 years old. He called on the Japanese government to hold a summit with North Korea to resolve the issue of Japanese people abducted to the country decades ago.

Former abductee Hitomi Soga also took part in the rally. She and her mother, Miyoshi Soga, were abducted to North Korea in 1978. Soga returned to Japan with four other abduction victims, but her mother’s whereabouts remain unknown. She said it pains her that she cannot do anything as a daughter and expressed a desire to care for her mother again.

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