In Norway, around 100,000 head of domestic poultry have already been destroyed or designated for culling due to an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This is the largest recorded outbreak of the disease among the country’s commercial poultry farms, both in terms of the number of affected farms and the geographical extent of its spread.

Risk to egg and chicken supplies

Ingunn Midttun Godal, director general of the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, said it is still too early to determine whether the outbreak will lead to shortages of Norwegian-produced eggs and chicken. At the same time, the agency is monitoring the possible impact of the situation on food supplies, Anadolu Agency reports.

The authority is in contact with the Norwegian Agriculture Agency, which is responsible for the country’s food supply. If necessary, the agency may increase imports of eggs and chicken.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Infections in three regions

Seven cases of infection were detected in the counties of Akershus, Rogaland and Agder. Authorities believe the cases may be linked to a farm that supplied young poultry to another six farms. The infection was confirmed at the original farm and at five of the six recipient farms.

On Sunday, Norwegian authorities introduced stricter restrictions to contain the further spread of the disease.

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