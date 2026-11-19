A large multicentre study in Norway found no convincing evidence that hyoscine butylbromide or sodium bicarbonate increase the rate of spontaneous vaginal births after induction in first-time mothers. As News-Medical reports, the trial results were published in The BMJ.

How the study was conducted

The study involved 2,963 women with a mean age of 31 years who were expecting one baby at term and undergoing induction of labour at 11 hospitals in Norway. The study was conducted from January 4, 2023, to January 29, 2025.

At the start of the active phase of labour, the women were randomly assigned to four groups. They received oral sodium bicarbonate and intravenous hyoscine butylbromide, one of the drugs with a placebo, or a double placebo. The drugs were administered again every four hours, but no more than three times.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Results of the four groups

Spontaneous vaginal births without the use of forceps, vacuum extraction or caesarean section occurred in 57% of participants who received the combination of the two drugs: 422 out of 741. In the sodium bicarbonate group, the rate was 61% — 445 out of 734; in the hyoscine butylbromide group, it was also 61% — 449 out of 741. In the double-placebo group, spontaneous vaginal births occurred in 56% of participants, or 422 out of 747.

None of these differences reached the statistical significance threshold set by the researchers. The authors noted that a small positive effect of the drugs cannot be completely ruled out, but the results do not support their routine use during labour after induction. Serious adverse events were similar across all groups, and no severe treatment-related illnesses were recorded.

The researchers also noted limitations: the drugs were administered at the beginning of the active phase of labour regardless of the course of the early phase, and women who did not speak Norwegian or English were not included in the trial. At the same time, participants, medical staff, researchers and outcome assessors were unaware of group assignments, which reduced the risk of bias.

Read us on