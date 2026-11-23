In Norway, a year-long phase 3 clinical trial found no benefit from nicotinamide riboside for people with early-stage Parkinson’s disease. Participants who took the supplement had slightly worse scores on the main symptom assessment scale than the placebo group, although the difference was below the threshold usually considered clinically significant.

As News-Medical reports, the NOPARK study involved 410 people aged 35 and older who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease within the previous two years. The trial was conducted at 11 sites in Norway. A total of 206 participants received 500 mg of nicotinamide riboside twice daily, while another 204 received a placebo. Treatment lasted 52 weeks, and adherence in both groups was about 99%.

Symptom assessment results

Over one year, the total symptom score on the MDS-UPDRS scale increased by 2.45 points in the nicotinamide riboside group, while it decreased by 0.27 points in the placebo group. The difference was 2.72 points. The supplement also showed no benefits in measures of motor symptoms, everyday functioning, or changes in dopamine transporter binding according to brain scans.

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Separately, participants taking nicotinamide riboside had worse results on the non-motor symptoms scale, which includes sleep disturbances, mood changes, and cognitive difficulties. Quality-of-life scores in this group were also slightly lower, although this was an additional exploratory outcome.

NAD level rose only in blood

Nicotinamide riboside is a precursor of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, or NAD, a molecule important for a range of cellular processes. Researchers recorded that the total NAD level in the blood of the supplement group was approximately 30 μM higher. At the same time, in a subgroup of 159 participants, spectroscopy showed no statistically significant difference in the NAD-to-ATP-α ratio in the brain at week 52.

The overall rate of adverse events was similar: 54.6% in the supplement group and 53.7% in the placebo group. Arterial hypertension and folate deficiency were numerically reported more often among those taking nicotinamide riboside. The study authors concluded that the results do not support using this supplement to slow disease progression or for symptomatic treatment of early Parkinson’s disease.

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