Researchers at the Sant Pau Research Institute in Barcelona, Spain, have identified signs of neuronal damage in some people with the mutation that causes Huntington’s disease even before the onset of motor or cognitive impairments and noticeable brain volume loss. As News-Medical reports, this is indicated by elevated levels of neurofilament light chain (NfL), a protein marker of neuronal damage.

Data from two cohorts

The study, published in the journal Movement Disorders, included 296 participants from the Barcelona BCN-HD cohort and the international HDClarity cohort. Scientists compared biomarker levels in cerebrospinal fluid and blood with clinical assessments and brain imaging data.

In the Barcelona cohort, elevated NfL levels in cerebrospinal fluid were found in 78% of participants at stage zero of the disease, while elevated plasma levels were found in 59%. In the international cohort, this indicator in cerebrospinal fluid was elevated in 53% of participants at this stage. Reference thresholds were determined using data from people without the genetic mutation, taking age and sex into account.

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Assessment of the early stage

Huntington’s disease is associated with a mutation in the HTT gene and can over time affect movement, cognitive abilities, behavior, and a person’s independence. Under the HD-ISS system, stage zero includes mutation carriers without symptoms and without detected structural brain changes. At stage one, loss of basal ganglia volume is recorded; at stage two, motor or cognitive impairments emerge; and at stage three, functional independence declines.

According to predictive models, participants with elevated NfL were closer to the estimated clinical onset of the disease. Their median estimated time to symptom onset was approximately 10–13 years, compared with about 23–24 years for people whose protein levels were below the reference threshold. The authors stress that these are not results of long-term observation of participants until symptom onset, but calculated estimates.

Higher NfL concentrations were also associated with greater volume loss in brain structures involved in Huntington’s disease and worse clinical assessment scores. The researchers found a strong association between NfL levels in plasma and cerebrospinal fluid, although analysis of the latter better distinguished the earliest stages. Before this approach can be used more widely, the reference thresholds and its ability to predict clinical changes need to be confirmed.

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