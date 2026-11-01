In New Zealand, more than 500,000 people voted early a week before the general election scheduled for November 7. Early voting began on October 26, and the country’s Electoral Commission opened polling stations nationwide. The Rio Times reports.

During the first two days of early voting, the commission counted 175,748 ballots cast. Voting for New Zealand citizens abroad began on October 21. The Electoral Commission does not publish data on the political preferences of those voting early, so it is currently unknown which forces may benefit from the high turnout.

Polls show different leaders

A Reid Research poll conducted from October 20 to 26 among one thousand respondents gave the Labour Party the lead: 30.6% versus 24.8% for the National Party. The Greens received 14.5% in this survey, ACT 10.1%, New Zealand First 9.9%, and the Opportunity party 7.2%.

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Meanwhile, a Verian poll published on October 27 recorded the National Party in the lead with 29%, compared with 27% for Labour. The Greens received 15%, ACT 12%, New Zealand First 10%, and Opportunity 6%.

The importance of small parties

New Zealand uses a mixed proportional electoral system: parties receive seats roughly in line with their share of party-list votes. To enter parliament, a party generally needs to pass the five-percent threshold, so Opportunity’s result may be important for forming a future coalition.

The current government is led by National Party leader and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The main opposition bloc is led by Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins. Voting on election day will continue until 19:00 New Zealand time on November 7, and official results are expected on November 27 after special ballots are counted. Police are also checking claims by two people who said they voted more than once; the veracity of these claims has not been confirmed.

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