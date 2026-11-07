In New Zealand, after more than 95% of ballots were counted, the ruling National Party and the opposition Labour Party each received just under 30% of the vote. According to the Electoral Commission’s projection, the incumbent three-party coalition led by the National Party may hold a two-seat advantage in parliament.

A gap of several thousand votes remains between the two largest parties. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told supporters in Auckland that the National Party is currently the largest in parliament and has a path to forming the next government, but described the result as too close to call.

Official results will be announced on November 27

Labour leader Chris Hipkins also said it would take time to determine the final results. As the Jerusalem Post reports, special votes, including those cast by voters abroad and people who voted outside their electoral district, will not be counted until the official results are announced on November 27.

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Such votes have usually been more likely to support left-wing forces, and after they were counted, right-wing parties lost some support. They may also be important in districts where there is a close contest between National Party and Labour Party candidates.

Possible role of the Opportunity Party

If the National Party-led coalition loses its majority after the final count, it or the left-wing coalition may need the support of the centrist Opportunity Party to form a government. Forecasts suggest that this party may enter parliament for the first time.

The election took place amid weak economic growth, pressure on family budgets and rising unemployment to 5.7% in the third quarter, the highest level in 11 years. The condition of the healthcare system, hospitals and housing affordability were also among the main issues for voters.

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