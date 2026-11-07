Voting begins in New Zealand’s general election — Anadolu Agency

Voting has begun in New Zealand’s general election, which is expected to result in the formation of a new government. More than 3.7 million voters are eligible to take part in the vote.

Voting schedule

Polling stations across the country opened at 9:00 a.m. local time, corresponding to 20:00 GMT on Friday, and will operate until 7:00 p.m. local time. The preliminary vote count will begin after polling stations close, while final results are expected by November 27.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Election participants

As Anadolu Agency reports, the ruling National Party and Labour, a centre-left opposition force, are participating in the election. Other major participants include the Green Party, ACT New Zealand, and New Zealand First.

Smaller parties are also taking part in the election, including Te Pati Maori and the Opportunity Party. New political forces include the Free Palestine Party. Its leader, Paul Hopkinson, previously told Anadolu Agency that the party seeks to bring the Palestinian issue to the forefront of the election campaign.

Read us on