The government of the Australian state of New South Wales plans to hire 129 additional security staff for 27 hospitals. The announcement coincided with reports of an alleged assault on two nurses at Concord Hospital in Sydney, ABC News Australia reports.

Alleged assault on nurses

According to New South Wales Police, on Tuesday a 44-year-old female patient was restrained and sedated after she allegedly assaulted two nurses aged 34 and 57. Law enforcement officers were notified about the incident three hours later.

Both nurses required medical assistance. State Health Minister Ryan Park said that one of them had a broken wrist. According to police, the patient remained in hospital, and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Additional security for hospitals

Park said the new security guards would be deployed to 27 hospitals across the state. According to him, the additional staff are expected to make it easier to deal with patients, visitors and other people who may create difficult situations in medical facilities.

Health Services Union secretary Gerard Hayes said that increasing security staffing would make it possible to prevent incidents rather than merely respond to them. Royal North Shore Hospital security guard Bruce Rawling said that at the approximately 650-bed medical facility, four security guards usually work at the same time.

Rawling also said he had been injured at work repeatedly, including dislocating his thumb while restraining a patient. According to the report, the highest number of violent incidents occurs at large hospitals with busy emergency departments. Park linked the rise in violence in such departments to changes in drug use, particularly methamphetamine.

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