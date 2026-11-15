Dangerous supercell thunderstorms with large hail and destructive wind gusts were forecast in the Australian state of New South Wales on November 15. According to The Guardian, hail in the northeastern part of the state could exceed 5 cm in diameter, while wind speeds could surpass 120 km/h.

Severe weather in eastern Australia

Senior Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Sarah Scully said Sunday was expected to be “another big day of storms.” According to her, severe thunderstorms are being caused by a southerly weather change moving along the New South Wales coast, which could contribute to the development of powerful supercell thunderstorms.

Across a wider area — from inland mountain regions east of Sydney to southeastern and central parts of Queensland — hail up to 2 cm, wind gusts exceeding 90 km/h, heavy downpours and flash flooding were expected. Thunderstorms and rain were also forecast for Sydney, though they were expected to be less intense than in the northern parts of the state.

The previous day, heavy rain swept across much of northern and eastern New South Wales, as well as Queensland. Wind gusts of up to 98 km/h were recorded in Goulburn, while between 30 and 50 mm of rain fell in the Coffs Harbour area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Lightning strike on a beach

During the day on November 14, lightning struck a man in his 20s who was swimming at Ettalong Beach on the Central Coast of New South Wales. Other swimmers pulled him from the water, and emergency workers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until ambulance paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital in Gosford in serious condition and was later transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital. On the morning of November 15, a hospital spokesperson said his condition was critical but stable. Witnesses said it was clear and sunny near the beach, although thunderstorm activity could be seen in the distance in the direction of Gosford. Lightning can strike up to 30 km from the centre of a thunderstorm cell.

For November 16, the risk of severe thunderstorms was forecast for the Northern Rivers area in New South Wales and southeastern Queensland, including Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast. According to forecasters, a coastal trough with a low-pressure system could form near the state border. It could bring between 30 and 70 mm of rain by Tuesday morning, though rainfall amounts will depend on its position relative to the coast.

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