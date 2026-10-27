Authorities in New Taipei, Taiwan, fined the operator of a website that placed QR codes linking to a parking payment service beneath official public parking signs in the Tamsui District. The additional codes could have created the impression that they were part of a government service, Taipei Times reports.

Residents’ complaints and inspection

Residents noticed suspicious parking payment signs at several locations in the Tamsui District. They reported them to the district chief, who contacted the police.

The police and the city’s transportation department determined that the QR code led to a legitimate parking payment website. However, private companies are prohibited from placing advertisements on public signs, so the operator was fined for violating the Waste Disposal Act.

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Under Article 27 of the law, placing advertisements without permission is punishable by a fine of between NT$1,200 and NT$100,000.

Warning for drivers

Police urged people not to trust unfamiliar QR codes on public signs, as criminals could use them to steal money or personal data. Drivers were advised to verify links with government agencies or call 110.

The transportation department stressed that parking meters are public facilities, not places for private advertising. The agency said it would strengthen oversight together with the police and Taipei’s environmental protection department. The Parking Loudspeaker and Space4Car apps were named as the only platforms for self-service roadside parking payments. Drivers were also advised to follow the information on parking tickets and pay through the city website or convenience stores.

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