Diwali Festival Held in New Taipei — Taipei Times

The annual Diwali festival dedicated to Indian culture, music and cuisine was held in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on November 7. The event took place at Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf, Taipei Times reports.

Celebration of Indian Culture

The festival was jointly organized by the India-Taipei Association and the New Taipei City Government. The program included traditional and contemporary Indian dances, music and food stalls offering, among other things, naan and curry. The event ran from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, and is traditionally associated with prosperity and new beginnings, the India-Taipei Association said.

Taiwan National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu, Deputy Foreign Minister Ger Baushuan and New Taipei City Government adviser Ke Ching-chung attended the opening ceremony. Together with India's representative in Taiwan, Ninad Deshpande, they lit traditional oil lamps known as diyas.

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Launch of EVA Air Flights

Deshpande said this year's celebration was an important event in India-Taiwan relations, as EVA Air plans to launch direct flights between Taipei and New Delhi from December 1. According to him, the route is intended to become a bridge for deepening business, tourism, cultural and people-to-people ties.

The launch of the flights is expected to restore direct passenger service between Taipei and New Delhi after a six-year break. China Airlines, which had previously operated the route, suspended flights in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The India-Taipei Association also gave away two round-trip tickets for the upcoming EVA Air flights.

A performance by the concert orchestra of Taipei Municipal Chenggong Senior High School was a separate part of the program. The student ensemble, which has a history of more than 70 years, performed a selection of classical Indian musical works.

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