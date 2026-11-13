A passenger minibus fell into the Yasin River in Ghizer district in Gilgit-Baltistan, northern Pakistan. The crash killed 11 people and injured two others, Dawn reports.

The bus was heading to the Yasin Valley

According to local police, the accident occurred on Thursday evening near the Morkah bridge. The minibus was travelling from the city of Gilgit to the Yasin Valley when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to fall into the river.

Rescuers initially recovered the bodies of 10 passengers, including two women. Three injured people, including a child, were also taken from the crash site to the Civil Hospital in Gupis.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

An infant was among the dead

Police later clarified that the death toll had risen to 11, including an infant. After updating the information, law enforcement officials reported two injured people.

The dead and injured were residents of the Yasin Valley. Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Amjad Hussain expressed condolences to the families of those killed. He instructed the local administration, rescue services and healthcare workers to ensure the timely transport of the injured to hospitals and provide them with necessary medical assistance.

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