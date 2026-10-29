In Sahiwal, Pakistan, cases were registered against 294 farmers and other people suspected of illegally diverting irrigation water. Those involved include representatives of the Saif Power Plant in Qadirabad, as well as representatives of political parties and farmers’ organizations, Dawn reports.

Suspicions of damaging water outlets

According to the local irrigation department, the cases concern incidents recorded over the past five months in several villages in the district. Lower Bari Doab Canal Executive Engineer Talha said that the provincial government had instructed the department to intensify its fight against water theft.

According to the department, in a number of villages, people allegedly damaged water outlets to direct irrigation water to their own fields and plots belonging to other land users. Such incidents were recorded, in particular, in Chak 63/5-L, Chak 62/5-L, Chak 61/5-L, Chak 65/5-L, Chak 56/5-L, Chak 66/5-L, also known as Katorwala, and Chak 48/5-L.

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Police investigate 12 cases

In one incident in Chak 61/5-L, a case was registered against Arsalan and 54 other people. In another case in Chak 56/5-L, Saif Power Plant head Munir Ahmed Baloch and others were named among the suspects. They are suspected of damaging a water outlet and illegally diverting water.

The irrigation department handed the materials over to police. Yousafwala police registered 12 cases under Sections 163, 166, 170 and 175 of the Punjab Irrigation, Drainage and Rivers Act 2023, following a complaint by Sub-Divisional Officer Muhammad Saqib Ali. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made in these cases.

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