In Multan, Pakistan, two people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a car collided with a motorcycle near Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture. After the crash, both vehicles fell into a canal, Dawn reports.

Dead and injured

Four people, including two women, were riding the motorcycle. Twenty-seven-year-old Bilal and his 24-year-old wife Sobia died at the scene after suffering head injuries.

Seriously injured 19-year-old Saadia and two-year-old Khur, Bilal's daughter, were taken to Nishtar Hospital. The car driver left the scene after the accident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rescue services launched an operation to retrieve the car and motorcycle from the canal, as well as search operations.

Rescue call statistics

Over 24 hours, Rescue 1122 in Multan district responded to 469 emergencies and rescued 472 people. Of these calls, 437 came from Multan city, 19 from Shujabad, and another 13 from Jalalpur Pirwala.

During this period, 105 road accidents and 272 cases requiring medical assistance were recorded in the district. Rescuers also reported four fires, 10 crime-related incidents, and 12 fall cases.

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