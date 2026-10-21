In Pakistan, a passenger bus collided with a road divider and overturned on the Indus Highway in the Rojhan tehsil of Rajanpur district. Ten people were killed and another 44 were injured, Dawn reports, citing the Rescue 1122 service.

The crash occurred in the morning

The accident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. in the Bangla Hidayat area. According to rescuers, the bus was travelling at high speed, crashed into the divider and overturned. The dead include seven men, two women and a girl.

Thirty-eight injured people were treated at Rajanpur District Hospital. Another four people with critical injuries were referred to Dera Ghazi Khan, while two seriously injured people were sent to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

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The driver was taken into custody

Ten ambulances, two rescue vehicles and 35 rescuers from Rajanpur, Jampur and Rojhan were involved in responding to the crash. Rajanpur Deputy Commissioner Imran Ranja, the district police chief and the assistant commissioner also arrived at the scene.

Police registered a case involving the bus driver. The report reviewed by Dawn states that the bus was travelling at high speed, and the complainant accused the driver of negligence. According to Imran Ranja, the driver was taken into custody; he is receiving treatment in hospital.

According to Rescue 1122, approximately 1,352 road traffic accidents are recorded daily in Punjab province, with an average of 14 people killed.

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