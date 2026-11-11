In Pakistan, a 14-year-old ninth-grade student was seriously injured when the old, dilapidated roof of a classroom at the private Alflah Grammar School collapsed. This happened on Tuesday in the settlement of Chak 132-RB, Sahu Wali, in Chak Jhumra tehsil, Dawn reports.

The student was taken to hospital

According to the school administration, no other students were in the classroom when the roof collapsed. The injured student was taken to THQ Hospital in Chak Jhumra after the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The school building was sealed

On the instructions of the Chief Executive Officer of the Faisalabad District Education Authority, the Alflah Grammar School building was sealed. He also ordered further legal action against the institution's administration for operating the school in a dilapidated building.

The education authority's order concerned both sealing the school building and legal action against its administration. The Dawn report was published on November 11, 2026.

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