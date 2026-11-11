In Charsadda, Pakistan, two people, including a bystander, were killed in a shootout between two groups in the Majoki area. According to Dawn, the shooting was attributed to an earlier dispute related to a TikTok video.

Those killed in the shootout

Police reported the deaths of Adnan, son of Tariq and a resident of Parang-Majoki, as well as passerby Asghar Ali. According to Asghar Ali's brother, Salim Jan, his relative was caught in crossfire between the two groups and was killed.

Salim Jan told police that one group included Waqar and other individuals, while the other included Hilal and others.

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Adnan's family's account

Adnan's mother, Zakia Begum, told police that she was with her sons Waqar and Adnan when Hilal, Babu and Asif's wife allegedly arrived at the scene and opened fire. According to her, Adnan sustained fatal gunshot wounds. She linked the attack to an earlier dispute over a TikTok video.

Police registered cases on the statements of both sides and began investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

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