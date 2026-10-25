On the outskirts of Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, a passenger jeep plunged down a mountain slope, killing all seven people in the vehicle. The victims included a father and his two sons, Dawn reports.

Vehicle fell down a slope

According to police and the local administration, the jeep was travelling from the village of Nakka Shakkar Pattian to the village of Seri Darra, located northeast of Muzaffarabad. The accident occurred around noon near the village of Satra Podemar, when the vehicle had covered about three kilometres.

The driver lost control of the jeep on a section of road affected by a landslide. The vehicle rolled down the slope, overturned several times and came to a stop completely wrecked. According to the police report, the jeep fell about 1,000–1,500 feet below the road.

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Victims and assistance at the scene

The victims who died at the scene were 40-year-old driver Abdul Wahid, 30-year-old Muhammad Khalid, 35-year-old Shafaat, 50-year-old Fayyaz Ahmed, as well as his sons: 27-year-old Ubaid Fayyaz, 17-year-old Azam Fayyaz and 18-year-old Iftikhar Hussain.

Local residents initially recovered the bodies from the crash site, and Rescue 1122 personnel later joined them. Police handed the bodies over to relatives for burial.

Road accidents in the mountainous areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir occur frequently. Factors usually cited include poor road conditions, reckless driving and inadequate vehicle maintenance.

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