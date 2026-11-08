Pakistan’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a notification raising the electricity price by 2.36 Pakistani rupees per unit. The fuel cost adjustment for September 2026 is related to fuel expenses, The Express Tribune reports.

Who will be affected by the adjustment

The positive fuel cost adjustment will apply to all categories of KE and XWDISCOs consumers. Exceptions have been made for consumers in the lifetime category, electric vehicle charging stations, and all customers who have opted for a prepaid electricity tariff.

The adjustment amount is to be shown as a separate line in bills according to the volume of electricity billed for September 2026. If bills for November 2026 were issued before NEPRA’s notification was published, the charge may be added the following month.

Energy division’s position

A spokesperson for the energy division said that the industrial tariff had not been increased, calling claims of its rise inaccurate and misleading. According to the spokesperson, the figure of 25.30 rupees per unit is a revised marginal rate within the additional consumption package for industrial and agricultural consumers, rather than the industrial tariff.

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The spokesperson also said that the industrial tariff, including taxes, was approximately 18.94 rupees per unit lower than the tariff in effect in March 2024. The average rate for industry in October 2026 was 34.40 rupees per kWh, including taxes.

According to the spokesperson, the additional consumption package is being revised due to rising marginal costs amid the military situation in the Persian Gulf, and the revised marginal rates will apply from November 2026. The spokesperson also noted that NEPRA’s adjustment is intended to prevent the cost of package benefits from being shifted onto other consumers.

According to the energy division, from December 2025 through September 2026, the package covered 6,940 GWh of additional consumption and provided consumers with approximately 43.5 billion rupees in benefits. Industrial consumers received benefits of 5–10 rupees per unit of additional consumption, reducing their bills by an average of 1.5–2.5 rupees per unit. The package was used by 209,335 of the 518,316 consumers eligible for it.

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