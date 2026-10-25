In Pakistan, the death toll from a collision between a passenger bus and a minibus near the city of Uthal in Balochistan province has risen to 15. Five women are among the dead.

Accident on the Quetta—Karachi highway

The road accident occurred on Friday near Zero Point in the Uthal area on the Quetta—Karachi highway. According to Dawn, seven passengers died at the scene, while another eight later died in hospital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Officials reported the increased death toll on Saturday. They also noted that more than 22 people were injured in the accident.

Condition of the injured

Four injured people remain in critical condition. The accident sparked criticism among local residents, who voiced concerns about possible negligence by local police and authorities responsible for patrolling this section of the highway.

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