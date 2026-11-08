In Pakistan, parties of the ruling coalition have officially submitted nominations for the proposed parliamentary committee on electoral reform. Opposition representatives have not yet provided their nominees, Dawn reports.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said he had received lists from coalition parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). According to him, the committee will consist of 30 members of the National Assembly and the Senate, with seats allocated in proportion to the parties’ representation in both chambers of parliament.

Allocation of seats

Under the formula cited by Chaudhry, the PPP will receive seven seats, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will receive ten. At the same time, he noted that the PML-N may give up some seats to ensure representation for smaller parties.

Chaudhry also said that the PML-N has already selected its candidates but will submit their names to the National Assembly Secretariat only after final approval by the party leadership. According to him, the final decision on the names of committee members will be made by the prime minister and deputy prime minister after consultations with the opposition, coalition partners and parliamentary leaders.

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Regarding the allocation of seats in the Senate, Chaudhry previously said that the PML-N, PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would receive two seats each. One seat each, he said, is to go to the Awami National Party (ANP), the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), the National Party and JUI-F.

Opposition position

PTI objected to the proposed composition of the committee. Chaudhry said he had approached PTI’s chief parliamentary organizer Amir Dogar to request a list of candidates, but Dogar asked for time. JUI-F has also not yet submitted its nominees.

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said the party takes electoral reform seriously but doubts the government’s intentions. According to him, the government wants to include five opposition representatives in the committee, and such representation would be insufficient to advance PTI’s proposals.

PTI seeks to introduce electronic voting machines and a mechanism that would make election rigging impossible. Akram said the party’s parliamentary and core committees are to meet within two to three days to decide on participation in the work of the new body.

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