Pakistan to auction 377 kanals of ex-minister Bukhari’s land — Dawn

On November 11, a public auction of 377 kanals of agricultural land belonging to PTI leader and former federal minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari will be held in the city of Jand in Pakistan’s Attock district. Dawn reports.

Auction terms

According to the auction notice shared by Jand Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Ali Raza, the plots will be sold on the orders of Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau in Islamabad.

According to the outlet, starting bids for different portions of the land have been set at 20,000 and 15,000 Pakistani rupees per kanal. Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau had already auctioned 771 kanals and nine marlas of Bukhari’s land, as well as another 25 kanals and seven marlas.

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The former minister’s houses in Islamabad and Attock also underwent auction procedures, according to Dawn.

Bukhari’s position

According to official sources, Bukhari was declared a fugitive from justice in the £190 million case. Zulfiqar Bukhari himself wrote on social media platform X that nearly 800 kanals of his agricultural land had previously been put up for auction, while properties in Islamabad and Attock were sealed.

The former minister described the latest actions as political persecution and linked them to his continued support for PTI founder Imran Khan. His father, Wajid Bukhari, told Dawn that the seizure of property, threats to livelihoods and personal pressure would not force his family to abandon its support for Khan.

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