The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan has imposed restrictions on personnel appointments, transfers of civil servants, the launch of new development projects and the allocation of public funds in seven constituencies in the Poonch and Sudhnoti districts. General elections in these constituencies were postponed due to law and order problems.

As Dawn reports, the restrictions will remain in force until the electoral process is completed. The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner, retired judge Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, following appeals from politicians and representatives of the two districts concerning possible violations during the period of postponed voting.

Ban on personnel decisions and funds

In the seven constituencies, the appointment and transfer of civil servants, as well as the creation of new positions, have been prohibited. If an appointment or transfer cannot be avoided, it will require prior approval from the Election Commission.

Ministers and members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly have been prohibited from allocating state funds, including financing for development programmes, zakat, waqfs, social programmes and Bait-ul-Mal. The distribution of state materials is also prohibited, including electricity poles, water supply pipes, commercial and construction timber, as well as trees felled in forests.

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Rules for candidates and civil servants

Citing Article 116-B of the election law, the commission prohibited the launch of new development projects in these constituencies. At the same time, ongoing work funded under the approved annual development programme may continue through the relevant state departments.

Candidates and their supporters have been prohibited from ceremonially inaugurating any development projects. Civil servants, except employees involved in security, may not attend election-related public events or participate in candidates' campaigns. The use of state vehicles for rallies and processions is also prohibited.

Ghulam Mustafa Mughal warned that violations could result in legal and disciplinary measures, including the immediate suspension of responsible civil servants and the disqualification of candidates if complaints are confirmed by concrete evidence. The commission also called on authorities and law enforcement agencies to improve the security situation in order to hold the elections as soon as possible.

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