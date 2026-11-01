The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced a pilot project to reduce the gender gap in voter registration in the Kasur district of Punjab province and the Qamber-Shahdadkot district of Sindh province. Data collection for the initiative will continue in November 2026, while voter registration activities are scheduled for the period from December 2026 to February 2027.

Registration and documents

The project is intended to identify women eligible to obtain computerized national identity cards and register as voters, as well as to encourage and facilitate these procedures. As Dawn reports, social workers and data collectors will visit households, compile lists by statistical blocks, and conduct information campaigns.

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Mobile registration points

Mobile registration vans of Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority will be deployed near women’s homes. Assistance will also be provided at registration points set up in government buildings. The commission plans to facilitate the registration of 115,689 women in Kasur and 59,156 women in Qamber-Shahdadkot.

At the first stage, priority will be given to districts with a wider gender gap among registered voters. Representatives of the education and healthcare sectors, civil society organizations, and local communities will be involved in implementing the initiative.

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