In the Pakistani city of Lakki Marwat, unidentified armed attackers opened fire near the courtroom of an additional sessions judge at the local judicial complex. Police constable Karamatullah was killed, while two other people were injured.

The injured were taken to Bannu

As The Express Tribune reports, those injured included Pakistan Peoples Party district information secretary and lawyer Javed Iqbal, as well as a man named Inshaullah. Both victims were taken to the city of Bannu for treatment.

Jalal Khan District Hospital spokesperson confirmed that the body of the deceased and two injured people were brought to the medical facility. According to the publication, Karamatullah died at the scene of the shooting.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police strengthened security

The shooting caused panic among lawyers, participants in court cases and other visitors to the complex, who sought a safe place. A large number of law enforcement officers arrived at the scene after the incident.

Police cordoned off the judicial complex, suspended entry and exit from its premises, and strengthened security. Law enforcement officers launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of the shooting, the motive for the attack and the identities of the attackers.

Series of attacks in the province

The day before, three police officers were killed in separate incidents in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur. In Bannu, the abduction of a head constable by unidentified armed men was also reported.

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