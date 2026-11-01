Two people were killed and 18 injured in a stampede at an event in Pakistan’s Sialkot announced by TikTok blogger Muhammad Ansar Jatt. Police detained six people involved in organizing the event and registered a case.

As Dawn reports, Jatt, known as Mr Pattlo, announced a mehndi event and prize draw at Faraz Cricket Ground on Daska Road on Friday evening. Hundreds of people gathered near the venue. According to police, the stampede began after the stadium gates were opened.

Injured people and search for the organizer

Initially, Rescue 1122 reported one death and 13 injuries. On Sunday, Sialkot police said that 18 people had been injured and that one of the victims died at a state hospital, bringing the death toll to two.

According to law enforcement officials, Jatt left the scene immediately after the incident; investigation and raid teams were formed to detain him. Police also seized 50 motorcycles and a car that were to be prizes in the draw.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

District Police Officer Dost Muhammad said that the organizers had advertised a draw for motorcycles, a car and other valuable items on social media, which led to a large number of people attending the event.

Police statements on violations

According to preliminary police findings, participants were urged through loudspeakers to enter the sports ground simultaneously, causing the stampede. Law enforcement officials claim that the organizers violated the permit conditions and safety rules, while the event also disrupted traffic on the main road between Daska and Sialkot.

The statement registered on October 31 at the Motra police station names Jatt, his brother, the owner of Faraz Cricket Ground, six organizers and between 40 and 45 unidentified security guards. The FIR refers, among other things, to alleged violations of permit conditions, road blockage and property damage; it also states that the crowd entered the stadium due to inadequate security measures.

The Sialkot district administration said that the permit issued to Jatt concerned a private event in an enclosed venue. According to its version, the permit was withdrawn before the event began after reports of organizational violations.

Read us on