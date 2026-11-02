Pakistan plans to complete M4 expansion early next year — Dawn

In Pakistan, the expansion of a 53-kilometer section of the M4 motorway between Faisalabad and Pindi Bhattian from four to six lanes is planned to be completed early next year. Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said this during a visit to the construction site, Dawn reports.

According to the minister, work on the section is progressing rapidly. He called the road expansion a response to a long-standing demand of Faisalabad residents that, he said, had remained unresolved for 30 years.

Inspection at the Kamalpur interchange

Khan inspected construction at the Kamalpur interchange and gave instructions to the responsible officials directly at the site. He ordered an increase in the number of vehicles and workers to speed up the project.

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The minister said the M4 expansion should reduce congestion, make travel safer and more convenient, and prevent road accidents. He also honored road police officers who died while performing their duties and noted that the safety of passengers and police officers is one of the project’s objectives.

Lighting and rest areas

After the work is completed, the motorway is planned to be equipped with greenery along both sides and green strips in the central section. Planting date palms and creating rest areas for drivers and passengers are also planned.

Khan instructed that full lighting be provided on the section between Pindi Bhattian and Faisalabad, and that rest area designs be completed within a week. He stressed that construction deadlines are important, but the quality of work cannot be compromised. According to him, the National Highway Authority provided funding for the project from its own resources.

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