Pakistan has begun construction of a new lounge for official delegations at Islamabad International Airport. The facility is being built as part of the country’s preparations for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State summit, scheduled to take place in Islamabad in August 2027, Dawn reports.

Lounge for official delegations

The construction launch ceremony was led by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. It was also attended by Defence Secretary Muhammad Ali, Pakistan Airports Authority Director General Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Shahid Afzaal, and other officials from the ministry and the authority.

The director general of the Pakistan Airports Authority said the project is intended to strengthen the airport’s protocol capabilities and conditions for receiving official guests. The new lounge will be intended for heads of state, foreign high-ranking officials, senior government officials, and international delegations.

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After construction began, the defence minister unveiled a commemorative plaque and took part in planting a tree. The report described this as confirmation of a commitment to environmental sustainability.

Cleaning of PIA aircraft

At the same time, Pakistan International Airlines began deep cleaning aircraft in its fleet to improve cabin conditions and onboard cleanliness. Special cleaning inspections were conducted in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

PIA Chief Executive Officer Adrian Hamilton-Manns called keeping aircraft in excellent condition a company priority. Employees who actively participated in the cleaning received awards, certificates, and cash bonuses.

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