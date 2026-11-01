Rawalpindi police in Pakistan have initiated legal proceedings following the death of a 30-year-old man at the Gangu checkpoint in Taxila. As The Express Tribune reports, police spokesperson Inspector Sajjadul Hassan said the case is being investigated on its merits, and those found guilty of murder will be held accountable.

Family's claims of beating

According to the publication, the man was travelling from Khanpur to Taxila when police officers stopped his car for an inspection. Local residents and the deceased's family claim that officers severely beat him with batons during the check.

According to relatives, the man pleaded for the beating to stop, while children who were at the scene also begged police officers to spare him. The family said that the 30-year-old man died at the scene as a result of alleged police violence. These claims are currently statements by the deceased's relatives.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protest and road blockade

Following reports of the man's death, local residents blocked the Taxila—Khanpur road and surrounded police officers. Senior Rawalpindi police officials arrived at the scene.

Eyewitnesses also reported that some protesters attacked police officers, leaving one officer seriously injured. According to the police spokesperson, traffic on the road blocked by protesters was later restored.

The Express Tribune notes that other allegations of police brutality and misconduct have already emerged in Rawalpindi this year. In separate cases, law enforcement agencies announced internal investigations or disciplinary measures following complaints and the emergence of video recordings.

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