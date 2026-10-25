In Lakki Marwat, Pakistan, police defused a 20-kilogram improvised explosive device found near Wanda Shuja along the Mianwali Road. According to an official, suspected terrorists had planted the device by the road, and law enforcement personnel may have been its target.

Controlled defusal

As Dawn reports, police arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area and called in a bomb disposal unit. Its specialists defused the explosive during a controlled operation. Law enforcement officers then launched a search operation to identify those involved.

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Other measures in the area

Separately, the district administration gave traders in Darra Pezu five days — until October 28 — to remove unauthorized structures from both sides of the highway and from bazaars. In case of non-compliance, the administration warned of legal measures and an operation to remove such structures.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Rafiq Gandapur said the campaign would also continue in other areas. In Serai Naurang, the food department also launched raids against traders following complaints of artificial price increases and hoarding of food products.

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