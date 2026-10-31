Unidentified armed men opened fire on the official vehicle of Mansehra district Assistant Commissioner Adil Wasim in Pakistan’s Nowshera district. As Dawn reports, citing officials, the official was injured. The attack took place in the Pana Kot area while Wasim was returning from his native village of Saleh Khan in Nowshera district.

Condition of the injured official

Wasim was taken to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. Muhammad Asim, a spokesperson for the medical institution, said that the official’s condition is stable and that he is receiving medical care.

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Investigation into the attack

Following the attack, police registered a first information report (FIR) and launched an investigation. Law enforcement officers also began a search operation.

Nowshera district police chief Sonia Shamroz said that a team had been formed and tasked with detaining those involved in the attack. The identities of the attackers and the motive for the shooting were not specified in the report.

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