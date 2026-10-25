Pakistani insurance worker suspected of rape and blackmail — Dawn

Police in Sahiwal, Pakistan, have registered a case against an insurance company employee on suspicion of raping a woman and extorting money and valuables worth 1.06 million rupees from her. This was reported by Dawn.

The woman’s statement

The complainant said that about three months ago, she came to the insurance company’s office at Azan Heights in Sahiwal to activate an insurance policy. There, she met a company employee who later began calling her, citing the need to provide information regarding the policy, documents and payments.

According to her, about two months ago, the man asked for permission to visit her home allegedly in connection with the insurance policy. The woman claims that he found her alone at home and raped her, and fled after she raised the alarm.

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Blackmail allegation

The woman stated that she initially did not contact the police because she feared public condemnation and damage to her reputation. At the same time, she claims that the suspect continued to blackmail her by threatening to tell her husband about the incident.

Under such pressure, the complainant claims, she handed the suspect cash and valuables worth 1.06 million rupees. When he allegedly began demanding additional money, she contacted the police. Farid Town police registered a case based on the woman’s complaint.

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