Quetta Division Commissioner Zeeshan Lashari has instructed the relevant authorities to expedite the registration of 96 religious seminaries that have not yet been registered. Dawn reports.

Registration of seminaries

Lashari issued the instruction during a meeting of the Divisional Monitoring Committee, which he chaired. Deputy commissioners, as well as representatives of law enforcement and federal agencies, attended the meeting.

The commissioner instructed the Special Branch to provide updated geographical data on the seminaries. At the same time, the Balochistan Charity Registration Directorate is to speed up the processing of their registration.

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Separately, Zeeshan Lashari ordered improvements to public education and healthcare services throughout Quetta Division.

Counterterrorism measures

The meeting also considered counterterrorism measures, including the profiling of suspects and coordination of intelligence sharing.

According to officials, data on 120 individuals listed under the Fourth Schedule were uploaded to the BISA tracking dashboard.

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