A committee of Pakistan’s National Assembly on religious affairs recommended reviewing and reducing the deposit that pilgrimage organisers are required to pay. This concerns a deposit of 1 million rupees, which committee members believe creates a financial burden, particularly for small operators.

As Dawn reports, the committee also instructed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to speed up security clearances and the issuance of registration certificates for pilgrimage organisers.

Review of policy for pilgrims

The committee instructed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to submit the policy for managing zairin travel — pilgrims — for review. The committee plans to identify gaps in its implementation and assess the consistency of the regulatory framework.

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According to the ministry, 922 companies have already completed security clearance at the Ministry of Interior. A total of 282 companies have been processed for registration, while 261 registration certificates have already been issued.

Visas and Hajj operations

The committee also proposed that the Ministry of Religious Affairs coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate visa processing for representatives of religious minorities planning to visit their holy sites.

Separately, committee members stressed that financial operations and contractual arrangements in organising Hajj must be transparent, accountable and comply with established rules and competitive procurement procedures. The meeting in Islamabad was chaired by the committee’s acting chairman, Muhammad Ijazul Haq.

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