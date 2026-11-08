In Pakistan’s Upper South Waziristan district, Abdul Jabbar, an assistant head of a police bomb disposal squad, was killed while defusing an improvised explosive device. The blast occurred in the Janta area of the Sararogha tehsil on Saturday.

Explosion while defusing device

Ashfaq Khan, the district police chief of Upper South Waziristan, told Dawn that Jabbar was defusing an explosive device when the blast occurred. The bomb disposal officer sustained severe injuries and later died.

According to police sources, Jabbar had previously successfully defused one device planted in the area. The explosion occurred when he attempted to neutralize another device. Police believe that the second explosive device may have been planted to attack the bomb disposal squad, though the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police launch investigation

After receiving a report of the explosion, the head of the Sararogha police station and other law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. They inspected the area, collected evidence, and launched an investigation.

On the same day, at the Toy-Khulla bazaar in Lower South Waziristan, an unidentified person wearing a burqa threw a hand grenade near a place where police officers were present. The grenade did not explode, and the attacker fled. Their identity has not been established.

As the publication notes, attacks on police, security forces, and civilians have increased in Upper and Lower South Waziristan over the past two years.

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