At least nine people were killed and several others were injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded in an ambulance in Tharparkar district in the southern Pakistani province of Sindh. Anadolu Agency reported the incident on Thursday, October 29, citing police.

Explosion circumstances

The incident occurred late on Wednesday evening at a local hospital in Tharparkar district. At the time, medical facility staff were preparing patients for transportation.

Staff were connecting an oxygen cylinder inside the ambulance. The cylinder exploded during the connection, after which the vehicle caught fire.

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Those killed included patients and hospital staff. Police reported fatalities and casualties after the explosion in the vehicle, which was parked near the local medical facility.

Victims and investigation

According to the agency, five people suffered severe burns. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

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