Pakistan declares rapid population growth a national emergency — Dawn

Pakistan’s National Population Council Executive Committee, at its first meeting in Islamabad, declared rapid population growth a national-scale emergency requiring urgent and coordinated action. Dawn reports.

Growth after a decline

The meeting was held at the Planning Commission and focused on implementing measures in population planning and development. It was co-chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Health Minister Mustafa Kamal. Federal ministers and secretaries, representatives of provinces and regions, as well as officials from all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan took part.

Iqbal said that the population growth rate, which had gradually declined to 2.4%, rose again to 2.55% according to the results of the 2023 census. According to him, without aligning population growth with available resources, it will be difficult to ensure sustainable development and economic prosperity.

He also noted that with economic growth of 5% and population growth of 2.5%, real per capita growth would be only 2.5%. Iqbal stressed that uncontrolled population growth would make it more difficult to meet needs in education, healthcare, employment and basic services.

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Plans for the provinces

The committee reviewed draft National Health and Population Policy and the Population Stabilisation Programme presented by the Health Ministry. Provinces and regions were instructed to report on the establishment of population councils and executive committees, prepare costed plans for implementing the programme, and connect missing data streams to the contraceptive logistics management system.

Iqbal also pointed out that the current National Finance Commission resource allocation formula depends on population size by 82%. He proposed linking it to development and sustainability indicators to encourage provinces to maintain balanced population growth.

Separately, Population Council, jointly with the United Nations Population Fund, held consultations with religious leaders, medical professionals and politicians on family well-being, maternal and child health, responsible parenthood and birth spacing. Participants stressed that such intervals are a medical measure to protect the health of mothers and children.

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