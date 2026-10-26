In Pakistan’s Murree district, seven people died after a Suzuki Bolan passenger van veered off the road, plunged into a deep ditch and caught fire. The crash occurred near Broha Chowk in the Chowki Tret area, Dawn reported, citing local police.

The dead were members of one family

The victims included two women and five children. Police identified them as Almas, the wife of Tanveer, and her three daughters, as well as Shahina, the wife of Mumtaz, and her two daughters.

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All those killed belonged to one family from the village of Dhalla in Murree district. According to District Police Officer Dr Raza Tanveer, the family was returning to their village after a wedding ceremony in Abbottabad when the accident occurred.

The injured were taken to hospital

Seven other people were injured and taken to Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi for treatment. The injured were named as Arshad, Nighat, Laiba, Kashan, Ema Noor, Tayyab Mahmood and Raima Noor.

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