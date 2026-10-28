In Islamabad, Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Ayesha Malik called for reconsidering widespread notions that women allegedly provoke rape themselves. She also said that sexual violence has become so commonplace that it no longer provokes appropriate public outrage, Dawn reports.

Guide for judges

Malik spoke at the presentation of a guide on hearing rape cases for judges of gender-based violence courts. The event was held in cooperation with Pakistan's Ministry of Human Rights, the Legal Aid Society and the United Nations Population Fund.

According to the Ministry of Human Rights, the guide is intended to help judges ensure fair consideration of cases and make decisions based on legislation and evidence. The document contains 10 chapters structured according to the sequence of the trial process and combines applicable legal provisions with judicial guidance.

Along with the guide, a national study of low conviction rates in gender-based violence cases was presented. It examines at which stages cases fail — from the initial reporting of a crime through investigation, forensic examination, prosecution work and trial proceedings.

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Application of the law

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, chair of the special committee on the Anti-Rape Act 2021, said that the guide combines provisions adopted by parliament and positions of higher courts, making them accessible to the judge applying them in a case.

Legal Aid Society Chief Executive Officer Haya Eman Zahid drew attention to the pressure faced by survivors, as well as the need to properly assess delayed reports, gaps in medical evidence and power dynamics within the family. Ministry of Human Rights Secretary Abdul Khaliq Sheikh acknowledged that the provisions of laws and the practice of their application still do not align.

Violence statistics

According to a report by the Sahil organization, 3,172 cases of gender-based violence were registered in Pakistan in January–June 2026, including 18 involving transgender people. The report also recorded 280 rapes, 644 murders, 514 cases of torture, 462 abductions and 132 honor killings.

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