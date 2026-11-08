Voting is ongoing in Pakistan’s Punjab province on November 8 in by-elections for the NA-77 and PP-203 constituencies. Dawn reports.

Vacant seat in NA-77

The NA-77 seat became vacant after the death on September 11 of five-time lawmaker Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk, who had been ill for a long time. Candidates in the by-election include his son, Rashid Bashir Virk. In total, 18 candidates submitted documents to participate in the election, while opposition parties, including PTI, PPP and Jamaat-i-Islami, are not taking part in these by-elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan is considering a possible violation of the election code by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar during campaigning in NA-77. According to the commission, the minister arrived in the constituency by helicopter and spoke at a campaign event in support of Rashid Bashir Virk. The election code prohibits officials, including federal ministers, from taking part in election campaigning.

The commission requested reports from the district monitoring officer and the district election commissioner and ordered Tarar to appear before it in person. It also stated that the voting results in NA-77 may be withheld until a final decision is made in the case.

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Second by-election in PP-203

The by-election in PP-203 was scheduled after the death on September 17, 2026, of Pakistan Muslim League—Nawaz provincial assembly member Chaudhry Muhammad Hanif Jutt from cardiac arrest. This is already the second by-election in the constituency since the 2024 general elections.

Initially, independent candidate Rai Murtaza Iqbal, backed by PTI, won in the constituency with 55,874 votes against Jutt’s 35,163. Later, the Election Commission stripped Iqbal and four other PTI-backed parliamentarians of their mandates after they were convicted by an anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad. In the by-election on November 23, 2025, Jutt won with 46,820 votes, while independent candidate Falik Sher received 10,975 votes.

About 1,370 polling station staff were deployed to conduct voting in PP-203, including 574 women and 796 men. A total of 185 polling stations were opened in the constituency: 11 in category A, 37 in category B and 137 in category C. Some 1,100 personnel were deployed for security, while more than 65 people were assigned to the traffic management plan.

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