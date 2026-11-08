In Fort Abbas, Pakistan, three members of the same family died from electric shock after a high-voltage line running over their home broke. The incident occurred at around 00:30 on November 7 in Chak 272/HR, Dawn reports.

The victims were parents and their son

According to Rescue 1122, an 11 kVA power line broke and fell on three people, who died at the scene. The victims were 40-year-old Muhammad Buta, his 35-year-old wife Shazia, and their 15-year-old son Salman.

Fort Abbas police chief Adnan Ali said that the family worked at a brick kiln and lived in a small temporary house. According to him, Salman was sleeping in the courtyard when the wire fell on him. His parents, who were in the room, heard his cries and tried to help their son, but also suffered fatal electric shocks.

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Statements by local residents

Local residents said that the high-voltage cables were worn out and that Mepco officials had repeatedly received complaints. They demanded a transparent investigation and accountability for officials they considered negligent.

Khalid Sial, a Mepco representative in Bahawalnagar, said that no cable had broken or been repaired. According to him, teams from Multan were heading to the scene to establish the circumstances.

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