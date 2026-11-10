Authorities in Pakistan’s Balochistan province have conditionally lifted the ban on the sale and purchase of urea fertilizer in 17 more districts. The decision applies to Hub, Jaffarabad, Sohbatpur, Usta Muhammad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Sibi, Kachhi, Khuzdar, Kharan, Loralai, Qila Saifullah, Quetta, Pishin, Kalat and Panjgur.

This was reported by Dawn, citing an official notification issued by the provincial agriculture department’s director general for extension. Earlier, urea sales had already been permitted in the Nasirabad and Lasbela districts.

The ban was introduced in August

Restrictions on urea trade in Balochistan were introduced in August over concerns that anti-state elements could use the fertilizer to make explosive devices. The ban created significant difficulties for farmers and triggered protests in some areas of the province.

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Control over sales and transportation

Under the new requirements, fertilizer sellers must follow established procedures and maintain complete records of sales to farmers. The purchase or sale of urea outside the specified rules is prohibited.

Agriculture department officials, district deputy commissioners and law enforcement agencies will monitor fertilizer stocks and their movement. Sellers who violate the procedures face strict measures and the cancellation of their licenses.

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