Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province plans to launch five mobile laboratories for drug testing next week. They are intended to strengthen oversight of medicine circulation and help identify substandard, counterfeit and suspicious drugs on markets.

Laboratories on wheels

Adviser to the governor on health and population Nigar Johar Khan inspected the equipped laboratory vans during a visit to the Directorate General of Drugs Control and Pharmacy Services. The official inauguration of the five laboratories is scheduled at the Governor’s House next Tuesday, Dawn reports.

During the visit, the adviser also familiarized herself with the work of the directorate’s units, including its regulatory functions, medicine quality monitoring and measures to ensure the availability of safe medicines.

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On-site checks

The mobile laboratories have been equipped with Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy and Raman spectroscopy technologies. Using them, inspectors will be able to conduct an initial on-site analysis of drugs, including checking their chemical composition, components and compliance with established potency standards.

The vans will be distributed among different regions of the province so that inspectors can check medicines at markets and other locations. If the initial screening identifies suspicious or substandard drugs, inspectors will collect samples and send them to the Drug Testing Laboratory in Peshawar for detailed analysis and further action.

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