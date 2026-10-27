Pakistan has decided to activate the Clean Environment Fund Company (CEFC), which had remained inactive for more than ten years after its establishment. The company is to mobilize and use resources for environmental initiatives and will operate under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PEPA).

Committee decision

The decision was made by the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. The committee approved the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination's request to activate CEFC, Dawn reports.

According to an official statement, two ex officio members and three independent directors are to be appointed to CEFC's board of directors. The committee also approved the appointment of new members to the boards of directors of several state-owned enterprises.

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Reasons for inactivity

CEFC was established in 2015 as a non-profit entity under Section 42 of the Companies’ Ordinance. Its task was to support the protection, conservation, restoration and improvement of the environment by mobilizing and using resources for environmental initiatives.

The company remained inactive despite repeated warnings from state auditors about violations of legal requirements. The Auditor General of Pakistan noted that CEFC had not held board meetings and had failed to comply with the requirement to hold annual general meetings stipulated by Section 132 of the Companies Act.

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