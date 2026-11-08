Authorities in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said they intend to fill 17,000 vacant police positions without delay. Provincial Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said this during a security meeting at the Governor House in Peshawar, The Express Tribune reports.

The meeting was attended by the governor’s advisers, the provincial chief secretary, senior police and civilian officials, as well as representatives of other security agencies. Kundi clarified previously announced figures on the staff shortage: according to him, the police have not 10,000 but 17,000 vacant positions.

Funding for police and anti-drone systems

The current provincial government promised to allocate 70 billion Pakistani rupees to the police this year and another 10.3 billion rupees to the Counter Terrorism Department. Authorities also plan to install anti-drone systems in Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat and Bannu.

Provincial Home Secretary Amjad Ali Khan said a new strategy had been prepared to combat terrorism. According to him, it provides for intensified intelligence-based operations and the detention of people whom the authorities consider accomplices of militants.

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Staff shortages and security force losses

According to Amjad Ali Khan, more than 10,000 positions remain vacant in the police, while the Counter Terrorism Department has 638 vacancies. He also said that the previous administration had allocated 6.4 billion rupees for 22 districts but disbursed only 1 billion rupees.

The official said that over the past two years, 3,788 people whom the authorities call terrorists had been killed, while 1,200 law enforcement personnel had also died. He added that the current government intends to reduce the police staffing shortfall from 15% to 5%.

Kundi also said that certain forces in Afghanistan allegedly assist India and Israel and send drones across the border. The governor promised to provide the police with modern weapons, intensify intelligence-based operations and give security forces political support.

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